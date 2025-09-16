Tuesday, September 16, 2025
SPORTS

Modric joins 40 club with milestone goal in Milan win

By: Agencies

Date:

SERIE A

Milan, Sep 15: Luka Modric scored days after his 40th birthday to join an exclusive club and give AC Milan a 1-0 win over Bologna in Serie A.
Modric, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, became the sixth player to score in the Italian league after turning 40, including most recently Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fabio Quagliarella.
“I hope someone next time will not remind me of my age anymore,” Modric said with a laugh.Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off late on – in his third league match back in charge of Milan – for dissent after a penalty awarded to the Rossoneri was revoked on video review.In familiar scenes from his time at Juventus, Allegri angrily threw off his jacket and also sarcastically shouted “Bravo” at the officials as he was escorted away.“At that moment I had some things to say to the fourth official, fortunately the jacket saved me,” said Allegri, who also heaped praise on Modric.
“Luka is an extraordinary player and it’s a pleasure to watch him, but he is also a really humble guy, and that’s a demonstration of what a great champion he is. He knows a minute before where the ball will go, and he has such extraordinary technique.” Pervis Estupinan hit the post for Milan in the first half but Allegri’s team struggled to break Bologna down until the 61st minute. Modric started the move midway inside his own half, finding Ruben Loftus-Cheek to go forward and spread the ball for Alexis Saelemaekers.
The Belgium international cut inside and rolled it across for the onrushing Modric to drive into the back of the net from just inside the area. (AP)

Previous article
PSG’s perfect start overshadowed by injuries
