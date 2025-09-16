Tuesday, September 16, 2025
spot_img
Business

‘US official to arrive for day-long talk on bilateral trade deal’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 15: Trump administration’s chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving here on Monday night to hold a day-long talk on India-US bilateral trade deal, which were impacted after imposition of 50 per cent import tariffs by the US on Indian goods.
The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly reacted to US President Donald Trump’s positive assessment of trade ties between the two countries.
Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the United States.
“We have indicated that in the past also the discussions are going on, the chief negotiator of the US is visiting India tonight and tomorrow will be holding talks to see what can be the picture,” Rajesh Agarwal, India’s chief negotiator and a special secretary in the commerce ministry said here on Monday.
“It is not the sixth round of negotiations but it is definitely discussions on the trade talks and trying to see how we can reach an agreement between India and the US,”
He further said India and the US have been engaged in discussions through virtual mode on a weekly basis.
“There have been discussions going on but we were not progressing much because the overall environment was not conducive. Now we see there is a window…,” the official said.
He however added that Tuesday’s talks should not be seen as a 6th round of talks, but it may decide on future course of action.
Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.
He oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners.
India’s exports have been affected following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on shipments to the US. (PTI)

Previous article
Rupee rises 10p to close at 88.16 against US dollar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Business

Rupee rises 10p to close at 88.16 against US dollar

Mumbai, Sep 15: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled higher by 10 paise at 88.16 against the...
Business

Silver hit fresh peak; gold retreats from record highs

New Delhi, Sep 15: Silver prices rose by Rs 300 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,32,300...
Business

Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries can contribute USD 500-600 billion to...
NATIONAL

PM Modi attacks Congress, RJD for ‘bidi’ remark, vows to halt ‘infiltration’

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar PURNEA, (Bihar) Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rupee rises 10p to close at 88.16 against US dollar

Business 0
Mumbai, Sep 15: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and...

Silver hit fresh peak; gold retreats from record highs

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 15: Silver prices rose by Rs...

Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence...
Load more

Popular news

Rupee rises 10p to close at 88.16 against US dollar

Business 0
Mumbai, Sep 15: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and...

Silver hit fresh peak; gold retreats from record highs

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 15: Silver prices rose by Rs...

Adoption of AI can add USD 500-600 billion to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 15: Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge