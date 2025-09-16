Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Business

Rupee rises 10p to close at 88.16 against US dollar

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Sep 15: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled higher by 10 paise at 88.16 against the US dollar on Monday, as the domestic unit was caught between worries over US trade tariffs and hopes of a Fed rate cut.
Forex traders said, likely intervention of the RBI has helped in controlling volatility and preventing a quick depreciation of the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.25, then touched an intraday low of 88.30 and a high of 88.13 against the greenback during the day. The domestic unit settled for the day at 88.16, higher by 10 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee recovered from all-time lows and settled higher by 9 paise at 88.26 against the US dollar. (PTI)

Previous article
Silver hit fresh peak; gold retreats from record highs
