TURA: The Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) of the GHADC has elected new office bearers to lead the body after the term of the earlier members expired.

The association elected Ellora marak as President, Letharson Ch marak as Vice president, Brithen M Sangma as Secretary, Korak G Momin as Joint secretary, Sengmilla Ch Momin as Accountant, Minthu M Sangma as Treasurer and Balseng M Sangma as Adviser besides 8 other members.