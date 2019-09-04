DoNER minister  lays foundation of NERAMAC building

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh laid the foundation of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) marketing complex in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Singh said that this marketing complex would be a destination to showcase the products of the North Eastern region. “Not only Assam but the entire North Eastern region will be benefited from it and also will get an opportunity to showcase themselves before the rest of India,” he added.

The Minister said that Guwahati had now come up as a very important metro city in India and the day was not far when this place would become one of the favourite destinations for young entrepreneurs and young startups from all over the country. Wishing for the timely completion of the project Dr. Singh said that it was a dream that this Complex should become functional as soon as possible and whatever additional cost would be required would be provided by the North Eastern Council.

Ram Muivah, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC) was also present on the occasion, said in his speech that this day was a red letter day for NERAMAC as a long-waited building was going to get materialized. He expressed his gratitude to the DoNER Minister for his contribution towards making the dream come true.

The Managing Director of NERAMAC, Pankaj Kumar Prasad said in his speech that this initiative would be a new mark in the field of Agri-Horti Sector where all farmers and entrepreneurs of North East would get a common platform to showcase and market their produce.

“NERAMAC is continuously making all efforts for the development of the farmers of the North eastern region and double their income by the end of the 2022 and hence, the construction of this building infrastructure at the heart of the North Eastern city of Guwahati will be the step forward in this direction,” he added.

NERAMAC is coming up with “Construction of its Marketing Complex at Six Mile, Guwahati” in a land measuring 2007 sq. mt. (1.5 bigha) with the support of North Eastern Council (NEC). This building will be constructed in two phases. In first phase, Block I (Office cum Market Complex) of the Building will be developed up to 4th Floor and the Block II (Guest House) will be developed upto 1st Floor at a total cost of Rs. 13.15 cr.

The construction of this building of Office cum marketing complex is funded by North Eastern Council under its scheme for ‘Marketing support Agri-horti produce in NE region’.

This Building will be developed as a ‘Green Building’ and one of the State of Art land mark buildings in the region. The building will have the provisions for an Agri-Horti Retails Hub wherein all the farmers & entrepreneurs of North East will get a common platform to showcase and sell their products and produces.

On the other hand, the proposed NERAMAC’s Office cum Marketing Complex shall also have the provisions for accommodating Agri – Horti related Government Departments under a single roof for better coordination and to provide single window facilitation centre to the farmers groups / Entrepreneurs to avail Schemes of Government.