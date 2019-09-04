James Sangma dismisses ‘internal bickering’ in MDA

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Home Minister, James Sangma has downplayed the internal bickering in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) over leeway being enjoyed by top two top leaders of the alliance.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, James Sangma said that there was no truth in such reports as the MDA Government was delivering and development was taking place at a faster pace.

“There is a fresh breath of air and development is taking place and these are not possible without the team work,” he said

When asked about the discontentment in the alliance over the inability of the Government to check illegal coal mining in the state, he said that the Government had replied on the matter time and again and he did not want to make any comment.

Sources in the MDA government had earlier said two top leaders were doing things in their own way and this had raised eyebrows within the MDA coalition.

Earlier, sources had informed that some members of the MDA coalition were not happy with the way the illegal transportation of coal went undetected for so long.

Earlier, there were several instances when illegal transportation of coal came to the fore be it in the form of coal trucks over turning along the highway or some NGOs flagging the issue continuously.