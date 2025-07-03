Thursday, July 3, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Hawkers’ body slams Paul for ‘obstruction’ remark

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: The Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) on Wednesday criticised Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh for accusing the association’s leaders of “deliberately obstructing relocation efforts”.
The association slammed Lyngdoh’s comments, calling them “unsurprising but shameful”, especially considering that the minister previously held the Urban Affairs portfolio but failed to address the issue during his tenure.
The association, which ensured the central law on hawking was adopted in Meghalaya after a seven-year legal battle, is actively working to implement the law in both letter and spirit while the state government has delayed proper implementation over the past seven years and is now attempting to undermine a transparent and lawful process, it said in a statement.
The association opposed the irregular issuance of licenses, where non-genuine hawkers are granted licenses while genuine ones are being denied.
It also condemned recent illegal evictions in the Khyndai Lad area, where even hawkers with valid certificates of vending (CoV) had their goods confiscated.
The association said it would be ready to relocate even before the due date of July 22 if the process were conducted properly and if designated spaces were prepared in collaboration with the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC).
The association also refuted reports on the number of vendors surveyed and declared eligible across Shillong, calling them “false and misleading”.
It asserted that many key processes, including claims and objections, remain incomplete.
The association condemned the continued harassment in the Khyndai Lad area by Shillong Municipal Board authorities, citing illegal evictions and the use of intimidation tactics.
Meanwhile, the Urban Shopping Complex Association (USCA) expressed strong resentment on street hawkers, previously operating on the roadside areas, being notified to shift to the top floor of the MUDA premises.
It claimed that the authorities asked the hawkers to relocate to the ground floor of the MUDA parking space but the hawkers opted for the top floor parking space.
The association urges the MUDA authorities to revert back the decision of accommodating street hawkers on the top floor parking space and restrict them into the ground floor parking space as originally planned.

Previous article
VPP’s duty to notify Speaker about my suspension: Adelbert
Next article
Lapangap row: M’laya-Assam CMs on job to defuse tension
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

In this image released by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he is welcomed by members of the Indian...

In this image released by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he is welcomed...
MEGHALAYA

Govt offers Rs 10,000 each to hawkers for relocation

Not an eviction drive but an enforcement drive: Sniawbhalang Dhar By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 2: An under-fire state government...
MEGHALAYA

Lapangap row: M’laya-Assam CMs on job to defuse tension

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 2: The chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam have taken up the recent flare-up...
MEGHALAYA

VPP’s duty to notify Speaker about my suspension: Adelbert

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 2: More than three months have elapsed since the Voice of the People Party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

In this image released by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he is welcomed by members of the Indian...

NATIONAL 0
In this image released by the PMO, Prime Minister...

Govt offers Rs 10,000 each to hawkers for relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
Not an eviction drive but an enforcement drive: Sniawbhalang...

Lapangap row: M’laya-Assam CMs on job to defuse tension

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 2: The chief ministers of...
Load more

Popular news

In this image released by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he is welcomed by members of the Indian...

NATIONAL 0
In this image released by the PMO, Prime Minister...

Govt offers Rs 10,000 each to hawkers for relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
Not an eviction drive but an enforcement drive: Sniawbhalang...

Lapangap row: M’laya-Assam CMs on job to defuse tension

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 2: The chief ministers of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge