Priyanka to take full charge of UP unit

New Delhi/Gwalior: Three months after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon take over full responsibility of the party in Uttar Pradesh, where she is currently in charge of eastern region, and do a revamp of the organisation there, sources said.

Ahead of 2019 General elections, Priyanka was appointed Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh while the responsibility of western part of the state was given to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The party has decided to announce new chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), who will replace Raj Babbar, a few days after the announcement regarding Priyanka will be made. The new UPCC team will not be big like the earlier team, the sources said.

“This time, the committee will be 10 times smaller than the previous committee. The average age of the committee is slated to be 40 years. The new team will have young and aggressive faces,” they said.

“Priority will be given to youth and grassroots workers. The party is eyeing on 2022 Assembly Polls. In every district, there will be a women leader as vice president. Dalit and OBC leaders will also be given a chance. Every person will be given a specific task to work in their target area,” the sources said.

After the announcement of the team, Congress is preparing for a series of mass agitation to strengthen the party and take it to masses.

Sonia will decide on next MP Cong chief: Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi would decide on the next Madhya Pradesh unit president and it would be acceptable to all.

“Soniaji will take a call on MP Congress Chief. I had a talk with her. High command will take the decision, which would be accepted,” he told reporters here. (Agencies)