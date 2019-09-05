58th Teachers’ Day celebrated in Garo Hills

TURA: Along with the rest of the country, the 58th Teachers’ Day was celebrated all across Garo Hills in functions organized at different venues and districts of the region.

In Tura, North Tura MLA and Adviser to the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma was the Chief Guest in the presence of ADC Z J Sangma, education officials, teachers, heads of schools and school students.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas A Sangma said that teaching is a noble profession which plays a pivotal role in shaping the personality of students to transform them into responsible and productive citizens for the future. Lauding the teachers for their selfless service and dedication, it is because of teachers that he was able to play his role to serve and contribute to the people of the region.

During the celebration selected teachers were also handed over awards for their contribution towards education. The district awardees from Tura include Assistant Teacher of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Joan Pearline D Shira, Tura Government Girls Higher Secondary School Teacher, Murthybina N Sangma, head Teacher cum Secretary of Lower chandmary Government LP School, Ferisha Palley.

The Best Scout Master was awarded to Assistant Teacher and Scout Master, Rongram Higher Secondary School, Dicky N Sangma and Besrt Guide Captain to Sellina R marak of Asanang UP School.

In North Garo Hills, the occasion was celebrated at SGSY Hall in Resubelpara where district Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu highlighted the important role played by teachers in the society.

“Teachers play a pivotal role in society as they have the ability to shape public opinions and channelise those opinions in the right direction”, said Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu in the Teachers Day function which was celebrated at SGSY Hall, Resubelpara on Thursday.

While lauding the teaching fraternity for their selfless dedication and contribution towards education, the DC urged them to keep up with the changing trend in the society and update and integrate their teaching skills with the latest educational technology for the overall improvement in the education system.

To acknowledge the excellent services rendered by teachers, the State Teacher Award from the district was conferred to Nandadevi G Momin, Head teacher, Nibari Govt. School and the District Teachers Awards were bestowed to Tenzing R Sangma, Headmaster Depa Secondary School, Dewilson Momin, Headmaster Rajasimla Government School, Rikrang R Sangma, Head teacher, Badaka Government School, Lowston K Marak, Scout Master, Salnaram Government U.P School and Monalchi K Sangma, Guide Captain, Rev Ramke Secondary School.

In South West Garo Hills, the official function to celebrate the occasion was organized by the District Education Department at Ampati Multi Facility Centre. The celebration at Ampati was also attended by One of the teachers from the district, Bertha Merry A. Sangma of Boldamgre UP School, who is a recipient of State Award.

On the occasion, three teachers, namely Uttam Kumar Kalita, Headmaster of Rangsakona Def. Secondary School, Dewbarlinda B. Sangma, Headmistress of Ampati Def. UP School and Brinjonath B Marak, Headmaster of Masalgre Govt. LP School were conferred with District Awards, while Paltan Hajong, Asstt Teacher of Katuli Def. Secondary School and Predilline A. Sangma, Asstt Teacher of Boldamgre Def. Secondary School were presented with the Best Scoutmaster and Best Guide Captain awards, respectively.

The awards were presented to the recipients by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner while underscoring the importance of education and the role of the teachers made a fervent appeal to the teachers to ensure quality education to their students and improve their performance in their respective schools as well as in the SSLC exams. He also put forth two ideas for the teachers to follow in their teaching profession – firstly, to instil ambition in the minds of their students and a goal to achieve so that they have a dream for their future and secondly, to keep themselves continually updated and abreast with the times.

DSEO-in-charge Ampati, Ruby Z. Das, BMC, Betasing L. M. Sangma, Brinjonath B. Marak, one of the awardee teachers and a class X student of Garobadha H.S.School, Brilliant Sangma were among others who also spoke on the occasion, while school children presented colourful dances and songs in honour of the teachers.