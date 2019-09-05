Bindo terms MDCs’ defection as ‘political suicide’

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) senior working president Bindo Lanong said the four UDP MDCs who have switched allegiance are committing political suicide.

The UDP on Wednesday convened a meeting of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) MDCs at the official residence of Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla.

Speaking to a section of the press, Lanong said the four MDCs who have defected to BJP have made a hasty decision without understanding the nuances of politics and asserted that the saffron party is working on political propaganda.

“The MDCs are committing political suicide. Their defection will land them in a deep mess,” he said.

As a sign of the beginning of their troubles, one of the rebel MDCs, Lakhon Biam, Chairman of the JHADC, will be removed for which a special session will be held.

Secondly, the MDCs are no longer regarded as UDP MDCs. Lanong said, “They are out of the party. We have right away accepted their resignations. They have not thought of their future as elected representatives.”

As for the remaining six MDCs in JHADC, he said they are firm on remaining with the UDP and rubbished the claims of BJP that some more have expressed willingness to join the party.

“It is all BJP’s political propaganda,” he said adding that the other JHADC MDCs are well disciplined and will remain in the party.

The four MDCs who are set to join BJP are Lakhon Biam, Krishon Langstang, Treilang Suchiang and Dawan Lyngdoh.