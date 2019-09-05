Meghalaya Cabinet discusses Residents Safety Act

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday discussed the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016

Home Minister, James Sangma after the Cabinet meeting, however, refused to divulge if the Government would bring amendments to the Act.

“ We are concerned and we want to make sure that enough mechanisms are put in place at the earliest,” the Home Minister said.

There is a demand from pressure groups to implement ILP but the state government has insisted that more teeth will be added to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by amending it.

The proposed Act is intended to restrict the entry of people to the state.

It was learnt that the political and home departments were working on the amendments which need to be brought in Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.