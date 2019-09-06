Bumrah best in modern era: Brett Lee

Ahmedabad: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who was recognised as one of the fastest all-time bowlers in the world, on Thursday said ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler of the modern era.

Lee who was here at the Medical college auditorium for a program regarding awareness about hearing loss and its treatment as the brand ambassador of Cochlear, said ,”Bumrah had done exceedingly well and is the best pacer of this time.” Cochlear is an Austrailan medical device company that designs, manufactures and supplies the Nucleus cochlear implant for patients with damaged cochlea ( the part of the inner ear involved in hearing). Notably, Bumrah, who hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat is number one bowler in the current ICC ODI rankings.

When asked about whom did he find difficult to bowl during his playing days, Lee said that it was difficult balling to all the India batsmen of his time including Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and M S Dhoni. ”In fact all the Indian batsmen gave me nightmares,” he said in a lighter vein. The former pacer also said that India’s future in fast bowling is looking prosperous for many years to come now. (UNI)