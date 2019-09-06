Central team to asses flood damage in Tura

TURA: In order to assess the damage caused by recent floods in Garo Hills, particularly in West and South West Garo Hills, a high-level Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) deputed by the Central Government is set to arrive in Tura from New Delhi on Friday.

The team comprises of K.B. Singh, (FFR), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Deependra Kumar, Director, (PF-S), Ministry of Finance Dept of Expenditure (Finance & Commerce Division), Narender Kumar, Director, DJD, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Dept of Agriculture, Govt of India and Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India, Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi, Narsi Ram Meena, Deputy Director, Central Electricity Authority, R K Puram, Sewa Bhawan, New Delhi, Abhishek Sinha, Superintending Engineer, Central Water Commission, River Management Coordination Directorate, Meghana Circle, Silchar Assam and Anirban Acharyya, Executive Engineer, Regional Office, MoRT & H, Guwahati.

The team on their arrival at Tura, will sit for a meeting in the evening with the officials of all the line departments at conference hall of Tura Circuit House to discuss about on the spot first hand assessment of the situations in the wake of floods and landslides that hits plain belts and part of hilly areas of West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills districts recently after the incessant rains.

They will also meet the Deputy Commissioners of West and South West Garo Hills Districts and Nodal officers of concerned departments at the same venue tomorrow evening besides visiting the affected areas in two teams during the day. The Central Team is also scheduled to meet the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at Guwahati on Sunday.