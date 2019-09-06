Conrad rules out inquiry into ‘Saubhagya scam’

SHILLONG: Echoing similar views with the Power Minister, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has downplayed the need for an inquiry into the alleged ‘Saubhagya scam’ in the state

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the allegations would keep on coming but the Government couldn’t order inquiry on the basis of mere allegations.

He made it clear that the Opposition must give more evidence about the allegation

“Let there be some evidence and if we find something needs to be inquired into, we will do it,” the Chief Minister said.

Opposition had alleged corruption in the implementation of a centrally-funded electrification project executed by the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya while terming the Saubhagya scheme as a model item for political bosses and officials to loot the state and alleged corruption in its implementation.

However, state Power Minister, James Sangma had earlier denied the allegations while asking the Opposition leader to substantiate such allegations.