India Red in command in Duleep Trophy

Bengaluru: Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (102 batting) struck a superb ton to put India Red in a strong position on day two of the Duleep Trophy final against India Green here on Thursday.

India Red were 175 for 2 in 52 overs at close of play in reply to India Green’s 231 all out in 72.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Stylish right-hander Abhimanyu hit 11 fours and two sixes in his knock, which set the platform for India Red to take control of the proceedings. Abhimanyu was involved in a 87-run opening partnership with Priyank Panchal (33). (PTI)