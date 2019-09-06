NE indigenous people’s group demands ILP

SHILLONG: The meeting of the federal assembly of North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) has reiterated their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, supported the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) and updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The NEFIP which is a conglomeration of some social organizations including Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) held the first federal assembly in Aizawl, Mizoram on September 5 and 6.

In a statement issued here, secretary of CoMSO, Roy Kupar Synrem said a decision was taken to demand the implementation of United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The NEFIP has also supported the Mizoram Registration of Household Bill to protect Mizoram from illegal immigration is still pending with the Governor of Mizoram.

In the meeting the NEFIP Charter was approved at the meeting wherein the federal assembly of the NEFIP will take important decisions to be executed by central executive council where there will be speaker, deputy speaker and assembly secretary.

Lalruatiana Fanai from Mizoram as speaker, Jones Ingti Kathar (Retired IAS) as deputy speaker from Assam and Peter Twiprasa from Tripura as assembly secretary.

Ningthouja Lancha from Manipur has been elected as president and Robertjune Kharjahrin from Meghalaya to be the secretary general of NEFIP.