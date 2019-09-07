Hi-tech challans to check illegal transportation of coal in state

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government will roll out the high tech QR Code system challans within a month to enable transparent transportation of coal.

The statement came from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma while reacting to the allegations of the Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma that the government is facilitating illegal transportation of coal in the state.

Conrad said the allegations of the Leader of Opposition are baseless and the government time and again had issued instructions to the officials to be strict on the issue of illegal transportation of coal.

“Infact, we have been trying to reform things which were not correct in the past,” he said while informing that QR Code system challans will tighten up the system to plug any leakages besides ensuring that nobody escapes the provisions of the law.

The chief minister also informed that extensive work is also going on to set up integrated check gates at least at the main exit points of the state.

When asked about the accusation that the chief minister is directly involved in facilitating the transportation of coal, he said the Opposition has the right to make allegations but the government is sure and firm to ensure that such illegal activity does not take place.

Earlier, former chief minister Mukul Sangma had made scathing attack on the MDA government accusing it of illegalities in allowing extraction and transportation of coal.