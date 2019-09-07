My father inspires me: Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma has taken inspiration from her father Ajay Kumar Sharma to promote positivity.

She says her father taught her to do the right thing and have compassion as it takes special substance to be compassionate.

“My dad always told me two things – do the right thing always and have compassion in your heart no matter the circumstances. It takes special substance to be compassionate. This world is a circle of life. What goes around comes right back around,” she said.

Anushka, on Friday, released a video property called ‘Happy Tweets’ in which she read out positive tweets on social media.

The 31-year old actor has started a new initiative under a project called Love and Light, the sole purpose of which is to spread good vibes. As a part of the initiative, she shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen reading out some happy tweets which inspired her.

The actor who started the social campaign some time back said, “Love & Light Project is a social experiment to constructively connect as human beings and not subject each other to negativity. I believe that through positivity and positive affirmations, our world would thrive better.” (Agencies)