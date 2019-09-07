Residents Act: A tightrope walk for govt

All-party meet, more consultations on the cards

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said the government is working on a system to balance the concerns of the state on influx, constitutional provisions and discomfort to the genuine citizens coming to Meghalaya while it amends the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

He also suggested an all-party meeting and consultations with stakeholders before carrying out amendment.

The statement came from the chief minister after 13 pressure groups in the state threatened to go back to their demand for introduction of inner line permit in the state if the state government does not accept their suggestions regarding amendments to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Conrad said the government has intention to bring the amendments in the Act and the issue of illegal immigration is at the top of the priorities for the government.

“In line with the constitutional provisions and law made by the union government, we are working on coming up with laws which will be beneficial for the state and at the same time do not cause much discomfort to genuine people coming to the state”, Conrad said, adding that this is the reason why the amendment is taking more time.

According to the chief minister, the government does not want to move forward on the issue without consulting all the stakeholders including the NGOs and the political parties.

“It will affect society and we have to ensure that consultation does take place,” he said.

Stating that the people have the right to express their opinions, he added that the government will look at all the options and then take a decision for the best interest of the state.

When asked if the amendments in the Act will be introduced during the ongoing Assembly session, he said consultations on the amendments must be done and bypassing consultations on such an important issue will not be appropriate.