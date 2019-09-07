Sports Snippets

Rape-accused Goa swimming coach arrested in Delhi

Panaji: Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, who has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who was training with him, was arrested in New Delhi on Friday, a senior police official said here. Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon told PTI that Ganguly was held in New Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area. Goa Police on Thursday registered a case of rape against Ganguly, who was employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA). He had been untraceable since. Prasoon said the girl’s father had first approached Rishra Police Station in Hoogly district of West Bengal with the complaint against the coach. Both the girl and the accused hail from West Bengal. The complaint said the incident had happened at Mapusa in Goa. After the complaint was filed, North Goa District Police immediately sprang into action, the complaint was obtained through e-mail, and a first information report (FIR) was immediately registered at Mapusa police station, the SP said. Ganguly’s movements were tracked using technical surveillance and local intelligence, the SP said. (PTI)



B’desh thrash Nilmani 4-0, defend Subroto U-17 Girls title

New Delhi: Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) thrashed Nilmani English School, Manipur 4-0 to successfully defend their U17 Girls Subroto Cup International Football title here on Friday. In the first half, the game started with Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) enjoying the majority of the possession. In the fifth minute, the first attempt came from the Bangladesh team as Aklima Akter side netted a strike from the right flank. Aklima’s moment came soon after, as she scored with a thunderous strike from inside the box in the 19th minute. Bangladesh doubled their lead in the 29th minute with a goal from Shirina Akter. Nilmani English School from Manipur failed to make any further impact and the half ended with Bangladesh leading 2-0. The second half, started with Nilmani English School, Manipur trying to take the game to BKSP but they didn’t have much success. Bangladesh held their ground and defended their goal by maintaining a very strong formation at the back. Bangladesh, on the other hand, launched timely counter attacks to push the Manipur defence back. In the 55th minute, Sapna Rani’s persistence paid off as she bulldozed down the left wing, leaving the Manipuri defence at bay to finally find the net from five yards out for BKSP. Soon after, Aklima Akter scored her second goal as she found the back of the net in the 58th minute. BKSP, Bangladesh will be taking back home a sum of Rs 4,00,000 and Nilmani English School, Manipur will be walking away with a prize money of Rs 2,50,000. (PTI)



PKL: UP Yoddha stun Patna Pirates

Bengaluru: UP Yoddha stunned three-time champions Patna Pirates 41-29 in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match at the SreeKanteerava Stadium here on Friday. Shrikanth Jadhav (Super 10 with 10 points), Surender Gill (7 points) and Nitesh Kumar (5 tackle points) were all in form for the UP side, which produced an all-round performance to secure an important victory that has them knocking at the doors of a playoff berth. Patna Pirates struggled to get a stranglehold of the match despite another Super 10 ( 14 raid points) from their raider Pardeep Narwal. The lack of alternatives to Pardeep Narwal in the raiding department has been a major problem for Patna Pirates in this season and it was all too evident once again in the early minutes of their match against UP Yoddha. A strong tackle in the second minute meant Pardeep had to go to the dugout and it was no surprise that Yoddha inflicted, rather comfortably, an all-out on the three-time champions on the seventh minute. A seven-point lead by the seventh minute meant the UP team took a relaxed approach. But Patna clawed their way back into the match through two super tackles by Monu and Hadi Oshtorak. Vikas Jaglan and Narwal’s two-point raids further reduced the deficit towards the half time. (PTI)