Almost 95 pc of mission accomplished, says ISRO

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday said till date 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science despite the loss of communication with the lander. The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter.

India’s bold mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent. (PTI)