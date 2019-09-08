Civil Services Fellows Exam in Williamnagar on Sep 15

TURA: The East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that the last date for receiving of application forms for Scholarship Exam under the Chief Minister’s Civil Services Fellows for aspiring civil servants will be on September 12.

According to the press release issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the application forms can be obtained from the Planning Branch and the scholarship exam will be conducted on September 15 at Williamnagar Government College.

It may be mentioned that in this regard, the Government of Meghalaya has partnered with Alternative Learning System (ALS), India’s largest IAS network having more than 75 centres across the country.

