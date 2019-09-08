Delhi Cong leaders meet Sonia over new state unit chief

New Delhi: To build consensus over the new Delhi Congress chief’s post, lying vacant since the death of Sheila Diskhit, party interim chief Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday met a delegation of the state party leaders.

According to a party leader, senior Delhi Congress leaders Narendra Nath, Ramakant Goswami, Mangat Ram Singhal and Kiran Walis had an over one-hour meeting with Sonia Gandhi at her residence. They took up the issue of new state party chief and new state in-charge of the Congress.

According to a Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi heard the party leaders’ views, but will take a decision after discussions with several other senior party leaders.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi met Delhi Congress in-charge P.C. Chacko, former city unit chief Ajay Maken, Aravinder Singh Lovely and Subhash Chopra to discuss the issue.

The post of state Congress unit chief has been lying vacant since the death of three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Diskhit on July 20.

The Congress, eyeing a comeback in the national capital that it ruled for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013 under Dikshit, is still unable to put its house in order. (IANS)