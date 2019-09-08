NE uplift Centre’s top priority, says Amit Shah

“Govt respects Article 371; region must rise beyond border issues

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah has categorically stated that development of Northeast would continue to be top priority of the Centre and that the onus was also on the states to “go beyond issues such as militancy and border rifts” to work for uplift of the region.

Assuring that there would not be any dearth of funding to the Northeast, Shah said 30 per cent of North Eastern Council’s budget would be allocated in the coming years to the priority sector and for the uplift of the underdeveloped rural areas.

Shah made the announcement while chairing the 68th Plenary of the North Eastern Council here on Sunday afternoon.

Underlining the importance of a vision for Northeast’s growth by the year 2022, the home minister, who is also the NEC chairman, said that region should be the “new engine of India’s growth” and move ahead towards that direction.

“Northeast was once the highest contributor to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and given the Centre’s focus on according top priority to the region, it can once again attain the same distinction. India’s land boundary agreement with Bangladesh will also give the region access to ports of the neighbouring country and help push growth in the Northeast,” Shah said.

The home minister further said emphasis was being laid on bamboo production and that imports worth Rs one lakh crore could be stopped if output was enhanced in the region.

“Priority will also be given to rail/water/air connectivity keeping in mind Northeast’s Vision 2022,” the home minister said.

Shah also informed that the budget allocation for NEC has substantially increased from Rs 3376crore during the 13th Finance Commission (during the term of the previous dispensation) to about Rs 5053crore during the 14th Finance Commission (during the Modi government’s tenure).

“Earlier, NEC was an advisory council, but today, thanks to the current dispensation at the Centre, it can plan and implements policies,” he said.

Differentiating Article 370 (which was earlier applicable in Jammu and Kashmir) and Article 371 (currently effective in Northeast), the home minister said Article 370 was a temporary provision but Article 371 is a special provision.

“I am pointing out the difference because there are certain sections who do want Northeast to be developed like the other parts of the country. The Centre will not tinker with Article 371 as it respects the provisions from “A to J” upholding the rights, identity and culture of the Northeast,” Shah said.

He said that the Northeast states should rise above the inter-state border disputes and work together for development.

“We need to end all border disputes between states of the Northeast. If India and Bangladesh can solve its border issues, why the same can’t be done between states of the region,” Shah asked.

The home minister also pointed out the improving law and order scenario saying that the Centre’s doors were open for militant outfits who want to shun arms and join the mainstream.

“At the same time, I would like to state that we will be adopting a zero tolerance policy against those who stick to their arms and weapons,” he said.

The NEC plenary was also attended by Union minister for DoNER, Jitendra Singh, Northeast chief ministers of all the eight states, Governors and MPs of the region among other dignitaries.