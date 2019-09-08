No ‘infiltrator’ can stay back in India: Shah

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah has reiterated that the Centre would not allow any “infiltrator” to remain in India.

Speaking on the recent publication of National Register of Citizens in Assam NRC in Assam, Shah expressed his satisfaction over the timely completion of the process and said that the government would not allow a single illegal immigrant to stay back in the country.

Shah said this while chairing the 68th Plenary of the North Eastern Council here on Sunday afternoon.

Later, a state BJP delegation met the home minister and submitted a memorandum alleging that the names of several Indian citizens were excluded from the final NRC which was released on August 31, while those of “illegal infiltrators” have been included.

The home minister also had a meeting with the chief minister, ministers and state party president and party office-bearers, and assured that all requisite measures would be taken to ensure that no Indian citizen’s name is excluded from NRC while no “foreigner” is included.