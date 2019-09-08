Technology Park in Umsawli on track

SHILLONG: The much awaited Information Technology Park in Umsawli is progressing well as officials involved in the construction have informed that the civil work for the building should be completed within a year.

A visit to the site revealed that three floors of the building have been completed while slab work for the fourth floor is ongoing.

“This project is 80 per cent completed and if everything goes according to plan, the structure will be completed next year.”

The construction of the IT Park in New Shillong Township began last year, after a delay of several years.

The first phase of the project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore while the estimated cost of the full project is over Rs 500 crore.

The government is also moving ahead with the project one step at a time.

The park which is located just next to the NIFT campus will be inaugurated later this year.

The area is also connected by a road which is currently under construction.

Once the project is completed, the state government will invite major IT companies to Shillong in an effort to create large-scale employment at the park.

For the time being, the park aims to create over 400 jobs.

A daunting task for the state government will be to ensure that there is proper power and internet supply along with a well-established road network.

The project also has its fair share of complications as the state has to compete with metro cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Kolkata.

The department is also contemplating on organising road shows to invite IT players.