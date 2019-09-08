Pathology of the Earth

Earth is another form of man

Its body composed of 71 per cent liquid,

Rocks and stones are the bony frame work

Covered by the integumentary system of soil.

Oceans formed the heart

And trees are the lungs.

Humans and every organism are

the cells and tissues,

working autonomously.

Earth is exhibiting various diseases

Man’s greed is the etiology,

He lost the suppressor cells

resulting hatreds and civil wars.

Dumped garbages on roads and drains

are causing atherosclerosis;

Industrialisation, urbanisation and

deforestation

are causing inflammation, edema,

asthma and other clinical problems.

Earth is God’s beautiful creation,

now suffering from fatal illness.

Though disease prognosis is poor,

Yet we still have a cure.

The only doctor is ‘you’

saving her is saving generations.

Esra Syiem

The rebirth

If human resurgence, recurring to live again;

A crawl to steadily walk, fall to feel the pain;

Sensible parents, free of means, less of fame;

And a liberal faith, the prefix of a native name.

I would kneel to beseech, a vigorous

atmosphere; where my belief to survive,

without at all to fear; from alpha to omega,

aye uncountable creatures; human’s greed to impede, of habitually in nature.

Neighbourhood where God to provide a gasp of air; Creator do bestow thy blessings,

for thou shall care; noble teach me humanity, be penitent when wrong; admiringly to sing with praise, that enthusiastic song.

For some they bring in, as if to drag into their graves; that some to meet both ends,

sweat the pits of slaves; would search then nay comfort, a compassion to lend;

Slog the upward life, not awaiting,

heaven to descend.

Sonny L Khyriem

A tribute to my mother

’Tis a bright autumn morning

Golden sunbeas at the casement touch

With face so bright; a radiance smile,

She looked at me

Bad dream she had that night, she said;

What dream is it, she could not say.

As darkness came upon her life

Like a flickering light, without a smile:

She neither speaks nor cries.

On this bright autumn morning

An eclipse covers the sunbeams of my heart

With darkness that can never be erased.

Great change came on our happy lives

When all hopes gone and she half-lived.

My heart breaks to see her stage

She lived this way for a few more months

To strengthen my heart, to handle the dark,

To embrace loneliness without a tear

As she travels the journey of her long goodbye.

Then on the twilight of the evening dusk

Towards the end of May,

She fought her life’s last war with pain

A flood for tears filled my grieving heart

To see her suffer, and on God’s wish I do submit

As she slowly leaves her mortal dress

She looked at me, her one last look

With glimmering eyes and closed forever.

And there she crosses the river Jordan

To lead the eternal life forever.

So there goes my loving mom, my angel and my friend.

Farahbell Sahkhar

We lost in the night

A robe of silence seizes the night

When we lost in ourselves.

Tiring zeal resurrects in forming dreams

at the remnants of your smile.

Knitting my love in your bosom

when you widen your curly locks.

Life is the lost page of my hopes

When you colour its language.

I know not how you design it

But I know to guess your pale dreams

when come in the rain.

Dreams sets in my heart

when moonlight encysts the clouds.

Have you seen the copulation of a river

when every ripples dance at the banks.

I desire to lose in your metaphysics

where poems compose for destruction.

Be the sea to flow my love in the lost water where every drop of water

gets price.

Parthajit Borah