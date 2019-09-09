BCCI secy showcaused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has show-caused BCCI’s acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary for failing to attend the ICC Conference in London post the 2019 World Cup as well as the Asian Cricket Council meeting in September in Bangkok. The CoA has asked the Secretary to explain why action should not be taken against him for failing to represent the board and, more importantly, not informing the committee of his unavailability.

The letter, accessed by IANS, points at the ICC conference as well as the ACC meet where the CoA came to know of him not attending the meeting in the eleventh hour. The CoA has also pointed how the Secretary has not informed the CoA of the agenda of any of the meetings that he has represented the BCCI in and despite that, the CoA has continued to approve his international travels.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the CoA has left no stones unturned to point fingers at the office bearers and humiliate them and this was another example of the same. (IANS)