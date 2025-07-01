Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Fuel ban on overage vehicles in national Capital draws mixed reactions from Delhiites

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 1:  Delhi’s decision to enforce a strict fuel ban on ‘end-of-life’ (EoL) vehicles — petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years — has drawn mixed reactions from residents of the national Capital.

While many have welcomed the move as a necessary step to curb pollution, others have questioned its logic and uniformity. Authorities have already seized two motorcycles flagged under the new policy and sent them for scrapping as part of the enforcement process.

The crackdown follows alarming data from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which, in a November 2024 analysis, revealed that vehicular emissions contribute to 51 per cent of Delhi’s local pollution — the highest share among all sources. Speaking to IANS, Delhiites shared diverse opinions on the initiative.

A local said, “As you know, pollution in Delhi is very high. Considering all these factors, the government’s step is very good to remove the overage vehicles.” Another added, “Due to pollution, many people suffer. This decision taken by the government is praiseworthy as it will reduce pollution in Delhi.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another resident said, “The government has taken the right decision to curb pollution in Delhi. Those who are still going on using their EoL vehicles should face strict action.”

However, some questioned the criteria and consistency of the policy. One resident pointed out, “A law should be equal for everyone. For some vehicles, the time limit is 15 years, and for some, it is 10. Either do it for 10 years or 15 years for all the vehicles. The government is doing just what it likes to.”

“Not much can be achieved through this. The government should either make the time limit 10 years or 15 years. Pollution is the same for all vehicles. We are not with the government in this,” another added.

As enforcement teams continue to monitor and act against violators across 498 petrol pumps using Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and police support, the success of the fuel ban will likely depend on consistent implementation and public cooperation in the days ahead. –

IANS

