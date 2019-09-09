Meghalaya Police acquires narcotics sniffer dogs : Tynsong

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly that the draft of the much wanted drugs policy was in the final stages and the Government would hold consultations with stakeholders before approving it

Replying to a short duration discussion about a news item of drugs seizure, Tynsong said Shillong is a transit route for the movement of drugs even as he added that the drug mafias have tried to lure young students for transporting the banned items since many students come to Shillong for studies.

Talking about the steps taken by the police to combat the menace of drugs in the city, Tynsong informed that the police have acquired four narcotic sniffer dogs which are posted at Dog Squad K-9 unit and these dogs have been deployed for conducting regular checking for NDPS at District jails.

In addition, District Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) along with K-9 units are also conducting surprise checking of vehicles along the highways and suspected places to prevent trafficking of drugs.

Informing that the ANTF’s with the support of local durbars have strengthened vigil in vulnerable areas prone to drug menace, he added intelligence was also being shared with police of neighboring states and other law enforcing agencies.

He also informed that police have ventured into a series of awareness campaigns against the menace of drugs in schools, college to seek the support of all quarters to fight menace collectively.

It was also informed that altogether 5125 people were affected with drugs in Meghalaya while adding that the Forensic Science Laboratory is also being strengthened with new equipments and new scientists

He also informed that in East Khasi Hills district, as many as 38 cases of drugs have been registered with a total seizure of 1540 grams of heroin and 937 kgs of Ganja.

Similarly, heroin and other contraband items have also been seized from other Districts of the state.

Earlier, while initiating the short duration discussion, Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie said that as per a survey conducted by an organisation, there were 17833 drug users in Meghalaya while the number of people who use injection for drugs is 11400

He also stressed on the need for all to come together and jointly tackle the menace while adding that the legislators should also speak about drugs menace more frequently.

Echoing similar views, Mawsynram MLA , HM Shangpliang said that the prosecution agencies who are working against drug menace must be supported by the Government with better logistics and support.

He also stressed on the need to introduce a curriculum in schools informing children about the ill effects of drugs while lamenting that the State till date does not a government owned rehabilitation centres while there are only six such private centres in the state

Other members including Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Umroi legislator, George Lyngdoh and Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem participated in the discussions