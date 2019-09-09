NGT panel asks govt to prepare coal auction policy

SHILLONG: The NGT committee headed by BP Katakey has asked the state government to come up with a proper policy to transport and auction the already extracted coal.

During a meeting held in Guwahati on Saturday, the state government presented the policy prepared for auction and transportation of coal.

Katakey said what the government produced was a draft policy and that too without any details.

“We directed the government to produce a final one to be prepared in consultation with Coal India Limited on September 26 setting the time limit by which each of the stages till transportation, shall be completed”, Katakey said.

During the meeting, the government was also represented by a lawyer and on behalf of the government, one application was filed asking the committee to limit its exercise to implement the action plan for auction and transportation and to concentrate on the environmental issues.

“By the application, the government told us that we cannot say what should be the action plan”, Katakey said.

However, Katakey made it clear that the committee has to do whatever the Supreme Court and the NGT have directed them to do.

Subsequently the application was withdrawn by the government.

The NGT panel also observed that the information the committee required by its earlier orders was not submitted even on Saturday.