Ri Bhoi College Foundation Day celebrated

NONGPOH: The Ri Bhoi College Alumni Association (RBCAA) on Monday celebrated the 35th Ri Bhoi College Foundation Day at the college campus here in remembrance of the farsightedness of visionary leaders who have founded and set-up this institution to provide better education to the youths of Nongpoh in particular and Ri Bhoi District as a whole.

Led by the RBCAA President, Kyrmenlang Uriah, the celebration begins with paying of floral tributes to the founding Principal, Late RI Masharing, and the Syiem clan which includes Late Risuktimai Syiem and Late Belsimai Syiem, who donated the land for setting up of this college at their cemetery located at Pahamsyiem village. Also present were Deigratia Syiem and Mathew Makdoh, daughter and son in law of Late RI Masharing along with RBCAA members and college students.

A parents-teachers meeting was also held during the day as part of the celebration which was also attended by the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner as the chief guest in presence of the Principal, Prof SSR Bamon, the teaching staff, non-teaching staff, the parents and the students at large.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah lauded the efforts of the RBCAA members for organising this event to pay respect to the founding members and all those who have contributed towards the betterment of this college. She also urged the alumni members to extend their cooperation with the college governing body and teachers so that this institution can grow from to time and compete with other well-known colleges in the state in the time to come.

RBCAA President, Kyrmenang Uriah said that the alumni association can never forget the contributions made by Ri Bhoi College and its visionary found leaders while stating that in the past few decades of its presence, the college has groomed various well-known personalities and leaders. There, as the past pupil of the college, we felt the need to celebrate this 35th foundation day of the college, Uriah said.

Meanwhile, one of main attractions of the celebration, the local cuisine food festival was also inaugurated by the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah. Various delicious and mouth-watering traditional foods were on display and sold to the visitors.