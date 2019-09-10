29 killed in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou: At least 29 people were killed in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, in a region prone to jihadist violence, the government said.

“One vehicle transporting people and goods “rode over an improvised explosive device in the Barsalogho area leaving at least 15 passengers dead,” government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said.

Meanwhile, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, 14 people were killed when food vans travelling in convoy were attacked, the spokesman added.

A former French colony that ranks among the world’s poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been struggling with an Islamist militant revolt since 2015. (AFP)