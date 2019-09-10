Expletives shower over faulty mic

Unparliamentary words to be expunged

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly witnessed an unprecedented scene on Monday during question hour as NCP MLA Saleng Sangma used expletives lashing out at the faulty microphone system.

It all started when Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA Adelbert Nongrum said the House should be adjourned because of the faulty sound system.

Nongrum wanted to raise a supplementary question on inter-state border dispute but the defective microphone was a dampener.

Finally when Nongrum spoke, Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira said he had already passed on to another question. To this, Nongrum said that he was unlucky as the microphone was not working.

Shira, in his reply, said that he could not hear and if it (microphone) is not working, it is not his fault.

On seeing that his UPF colleague was not getting a chance to speak, NCP MLA Saleng said that he saw Nongrum and another MLA Nujorki Sungoh from the UDP standing up to raise questions and asserted that the two legislators should have the privilege of speaking.

Banging the table, Saleng said the malfunctioning microphone is an embarrassment and called it a “stupid microphone.”

The House members were treated to his rants when he went on to use the expletives. Raising his voice, he questioned as to why the people are neglecting the House.

Seeing the commotion, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stood up and suggested that the office of the deputy speaker should check the sound system.

To this, Shira said he will issue a direction in this regard.However, there was no immediate response from either the Treasury Bench or the Opposition regarding the use of unparliamentarily words by the MLA.

After the question hour, raising a point of order, Congress MLA and former Speaker Charles Pyngrope expressed concern over the use of unparliamentary language.

Pyngrope said he took note of the faulty microphone and subsequent discussion that followed.

He said thumping of desks and raising of voice is all part of parliamentary democracy.

However, he added that considering the presence of school students, and people from all walks of life in the gallery, the use of unparliamentary language could not be condoned.

He added that unparliamentary language should be expunged from the proceedings of the House.

Without commenting on the matter, Shira informed that the House will take up another agenda. In response, Pyngrope wanted to know whether the deputy speaker will look into it.

Pyngrope then added, “You will have to say yes, Sir.”

The deputy speaker agreed to expunge the unparliamentary words.