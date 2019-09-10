Rephica Becky claims 3rd position in ultra marathon

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Rephica Becky Pde, an ultra runner from Shillong, stood third in the world highest and toughest ultra marathon at a height of 17.618 ft at the Khardungla challenge.

The challenge was for 72 km in Ladakh on September 6 with a timing of 11 hours 36 minutes 50 sec.

She also stood first position in the open category of full Marathon at Ladakh on September 8 with timing of 5 hours 32 sec. This is a back to back podium finish and consecutively for two years. It’s a huge accomplishment because she set a record considering the low oxygen level, high altitude, low temperature and difficult route.