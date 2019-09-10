School head accused of issuing fake certificate

TURA: The Headmaster of Munai Non-Government Lower Primary School in South West Khasi Hills has been accused of issuing a fake certificate to a non-tribal and thereby assisting the outsider to fraudulently change his title to ‘Marak’.

The accusation was made by United A’chik Youth Front (UAYF) President, Sanggra Marak where he claimed that school Headmaster Kalosh D Sangma issued the fake certificate to one, Liton Malakar from Silchar in Assam, in return for cash.

“A fake certificate falsely authenticating his age and passing Class III was issued to Liton in return for money. Liton Malakar, who is non-indigenous as well as a non-tribal is now using the name- Liton Ch Marak and living among the tribals,” Marak claimed.

According to the youth president, Liton was at no point of time, a student of the said school but has been living in Munai under the assumed name and title with protection from Kalosh D Sangma.

“The fake certificate was issued through the Assam Schedule XII (part) Form no. 68 and thereby, he has committed forgery of record of the Court or of Public register etc with the purpose and intention of cheating. The crime is punishable under U/S 466/468/PC,” Marak stated, while strongly condemning the act.