Camila Mendes reveals she was drugged, sexually assaulted

Actor Camila Mendes opened up about a terrifying experience she endured during her college days. The Riverdale actor, who attended New York University’s (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, shared that she was drugged and sexually assaulted during her freshman year, reported Us Weekly. In her cover story for Women’s Health, the 25-year-old actor reflected upon the dark period in her life, explaining that she got her “to build a home” tattoo above her rib after that first year at college. “I got the tattoo after my freshman year,” she said in her interview with the magazine, referring to the tattoo above her rib. “I had a very, very bad experience. I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me,” she added. The actor noted that the tattoo worked as a reminder to “strengthen both her sense of self and the environment around her.” (ANI)