Conrad for giving more teeth to Residents Act

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) will be strengthened and added that there is a need to strike a balance keeping in mind the interest of the people and ensuring that genuine citizens are not harassed.

He was replying to Congress MLA and opposition leader Mukul Sangma’s statement in the Assembly on Tuesday that the amendment of the Act should not be done in a hasty manner.

Conrad said that the act needs to be discussed in detail and said that the government is working out a mechanism on sensitising different stakeholders such as the traditional heads, members of the civil societies.

Earlier, taking part in a short duration discussion, Mukul said the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act should be implemented.

Mukul said, “First implement the whole mandate of the law. First implement the law and as we implement, we will know where we will need to improve.”

He added that the post of labour inspector has been sanctioned who should be stationed in block headquarters but they are working at the district headquarters and asserted that it should be corrected as they should operate from the block offices.

Stating that the MRSSA is not the creation of a single party, Mukul said that any exercise to prepare and amend it must not be done in a hurry.

He also said the police department must be strengthened and vacancies filled up.