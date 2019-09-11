CRPF helpline continuously provides aid

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Madadgaar has been continuously helping citizens in Kashmir by delivering medicines and other food items to their doors.

“CRPF Madagaaar has been helping the citizens, particularly people in Kashmir within or outside the Valley since June 16, 2017. The helpline is committed to providing all possible assistance to the people and has been working 24×7 to ensure that the grievances of the citizens are redressed as quickly as possible”, said Gul Junaid Khan, Assistant Commandant, Incharge CRPF Madadgaar to ANI.

“CRPF Madadgaar ensured that the patients who belong to below poverty line and have contacted the helpline in the past for assistance are provided life-saving and essential medicines and CRPF personnel,” he added.

The CRPF has released videos of few Kashmiris, who have received help by CRPF Madadgaar during curfew in wee hours.

A total of 34,274 incoming and outgoing calls were received by the CRPF’s ‘Madadgaar’ helpline since August 5. Out of these calls, 1227 cases were involving matters of exigency. In these cases, the CRPF personnel personally went to the house of the person and contact was established between the caller and the family. (ANI)