Land owners await compensation for road project

SHILLONG: The government is yet to clear compensation to some landowners even after the completion of Nongstoin- Rongjeng- Jengjal- Tura road.

The matter was raised in the Assembly during the question hour on Tuesday.

The landowners, who are yet to get the compensation, are from West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills.

In reply to a question by Zenith Sangma (Congress), Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong said the project was sanctioned on December 9, 2010. The total sanctioned amount for the 264.30 km road is Rs 2319.44 crore and the construction was completed on December 15, 2017.

To a supplementary question, the deputy chief minister said the compensation amount for landowners is Rs 390.51 crore. The initial estimate for the project was Rs 1694.16 crore and later it was revised to Rs 2158.11 crore. Finally it was again revised to Rs 2319.44 crore.

The Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, wanted the state government to immediately clear the pending compensation as the land owners are running from pillar to post.

Congress MLA HM Shangpliang said the highway does not have wayside amenities like toilets and washrooms and urged the government to facilitate opening of eating joints and restaurants.

To a supplementary question by PT Sawkmie (Congress), Tynsong said the bills of all contractors have been cleared.