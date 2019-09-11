Over 200 detected in state after Assam NRC

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that till date, 233 outsiders were detected in Meghalaya and they were sent back directly to their place of origin since they could not produce valid documents. They were advised to bring valid documents as and when they visit the state.

He was replying to a short duration discussion on National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Giving the break-up of detections since August 31 till September 4, he said 114 were in Byrnihat, 50 in Ratacherra, 66 in Dainadubi and three in Khliehriat check posts.

Each district has a special police squad of Infiltration Branch to regularly conduct anti-infiltration drives in collaboration with the district magistrates, labour department and district police.

Sangma said that after the publication of draft NRC on July 30, 2018, the then Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID) was appointed as nodal officer for dealing with matters relating to impact and likely fallout of the updation of NRC in Assam and infiltration from there into the state.

The nodal officer coordinating with all district superintendents of police is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis to collect data in terms of existing check gates of infiltration, new check gates formed in the districts, location of new check gates and number of persons being pushed back along with the details on a daily basis.

In addition, the nodal officer also functions as the liaison authority with the Assam police.

The deputy inspector general of police (security) has been appointed as chief nodal officer in matters relating to NRC.

Sangma said that the government has alerted all field units to maintain round-the-clock strict vigil. Instructions were issued to conduct checking comprehensively and not to allow anyone coming from Assam without sufficient documentary proof.

He said the check posts/check gates at the key entry points bordering Assam have been provided adequate manpower.

Besides the check post /check gates, additional 24-hour check points have also been set up in different districts such as in Ri-Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Instructions have been given to the district superintendents of police and infiltration special squads to liaise with the headmen and to activate VDPs in all villages to provide information of any attempt of infiltration by illegal immigrants in their villages and presence of unknown individuals.

He added that infiltration special squads in all the districts have been directed to conduct enumeration of villages and submit reports every month as a step to detect infiltrators.

Sangma said that all district superintendents of police have been directed to provide a contact number of an officer posted in the district who shall liaise with the NGOs in sharing information in cases of infiltration.

The concerned district superintendents of police have also been directed to issue orders to all ICs, OCs of respective jurisdiction to be alert and maintain strict vigil in their respective areas.

All district superintendents of police have been directed to depute one gazetted officer from each district to monitor and supervise the daily activities of the check points.