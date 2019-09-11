People excluded from NRC to get certified copies soon

Guwahati: People excluded from the final NRC will get certified copies, regarding rejection of their names, at the earliest so that they can file their appeals, the office of the NRC state coordinator announced on Tuesday.

The dates regarding distribution of exclusion certificates will be announced soon, NRC State Coordinator’s office tweeted.

The process of collection of exclusion certificates from the NRC Seva Kendras are on, the notice added.

The final NRC published on August 31 consisted only of Supplementary Lists and “queries are being received from the public about publication of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process” the tweet said.

“The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14 next and this will be available only online,” the notice added.

The final NRC was released with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.

Manipur Congress opposes CAB

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Manipur has opposed the decision to pass the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance at the NEDA meeting in Guwahati that the Centre will re-introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill and get it passed in the Parliament, Congress Spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said the party strongly oppose the move and intent of the Modi government.

“Is North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) a platform to declare CAB to be passed by Modi government?” Bhupendra Meitei, condemning Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, said.

“We oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as it will destroy the primary existence of our indigenous people on our indigenous lands in our own North East India region,” he added.

Meitei asked all NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) allies to clarify their stand on CAB and asked whether their support to BJP would continue further after the statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi has already made his position clear on his total opposition to Citizenship Amendment Bill, Meitei added.

Most political parties and NGOs in the state are opposing the Bill as there is strong apprehension of the indigenous people becoming a minority in the state as it happened in Tripura. (Agencies)