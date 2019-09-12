Cong files case against election of JHADC chairman

JOWAI: Congress has filed a petition before the High Court of Meghalaya against the election of a new chairman of JHADC without the approval of the Governor.

The petition filed by Andrew Shullai, the leader of Opposition in JHADC, will come up for hearing on Thursday.

The petitioner said the Governor had only summoned a special session and there was nodirection to hold the election of chairman.

Earlier, the UDP MDC FInelyness Bareh was elected as the new chairman after replacing UDP member Lakhon Biam who had defected to the BJP along with three others.