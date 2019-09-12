Fire breaks out on Coolie No 1 set

A massive fire broke out on the set of Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, here on Wednesday. The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

In a video by Mirror Online, fire fighters can be spotted on the set of the film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Just a few days ago, the makers of Coolie No 1 had announced that the set of the film had gone plastic-free. (IANS)