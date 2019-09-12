GH groups call for repair of faulty ATM at Bajengdoba

TURA: Two organizations from North Garo Hills have expressed disappointment over the delay by SBI authorities to rectify a faulty ATM machine installed at Bajengdoba SBI Branch.

According to the AYWO and FKJGP from Bajengdoba which made the complaint, SBI officials including the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner were informed of the problem however no attempt has been made to resolve the technical glitch even after the passing of several months.

“The customers are facing immense problems because of this. There are instances when customers scuffle against each as the machine is taking longer than necessary to process customers request for withdrawal. It takes more than 10 – 15 minutes to process a single withdrawal for every such transaction,” the organizations said.

They added that as many customers leave the booth immediately after the money gets dispensed from the machine without bothering to see that the transaction is complete, the fault in the machine leaves room for unsuspecting customers to fall prey to miscreants as they can easily access their accounts.

With regard to power backup, the organizations said that it too was pathetic as the system shuts down immediately upon electricity power line down.

Pointing out that not only local people but all those traversing the route use the ATM as it is very close to NH-51, the organizations urged the authorities rectify the problem either by repairing or replacing it with a new one.