Govt unaware of Army gate at Mawshbuit road

SHILLONG: The State Government was caught unaware over the issue of erection of an Army gate at Mawshbuit road which was discussed in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA from Mawryngkneng, David A Nongrum on the harassment caused by the gate erected by the GTC along Mawshbuit road, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (roads) Prestone Tynsong said the road does not fall under the jurisdiction of the state government.

Talking to newsmen later, Nongrum said the particular kuccha road was made way back in 1982 and in the succeeding years from 1983 to 84 it was black topped.

“PWD department has been taking care of the road”, Nongrum said.

He, however, was amused as to how the deputy chief minister minister in-charge was unaware of the facts.

“Probably the officers from the department did not do their home work well and fed wrong information to the minister in-charge which also tantamount to misleading the House,” said Nongrum.

The Mawryngkneng MLA also wondered as to why the GTC was in the first place allowed to erect a gate in the middle of the road.

Citing examples of army camps and defence establishments creating hurdles , Nongrum said the road is the only connecting link and if such a thing happens, the village will be totally cut off from the rest of the state.