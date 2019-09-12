Havells launches devices for calamity-prone NE

GUWAHATI: Leading fast moving electrical goods company, Havells India Limited, has put safety in “natural calamity-prone” Northeast at a premium to offer a range of technologically advanced miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) and residual current circuit breakers (RCCB) that provide protection to both humans and appliances.

“Consumers in Northeast consider safety as paramount which makes the EURO-II series of MCBs and RCCBs (with six years warranty) a best fit for the region which faces adverse environmental conditions, particularly in the monsoon season,” Saurabh Goel, president, Havells India Limited, told the media here on Thursday.

The company, which has a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, employs over 750 people in the Northeast.

In 2017, Havells had set up a modern manufacturing plant at Changsari near the city. Across India, the company has 13 manufacturing plants.

“The Guwahati plant has an installed capacity of manufacturing 36 million poles per annum. It is currently producing 12 million poles based on the market demand,” Goel said.

Asked whether the economic slowdown has affected business, he said the trend has been offset by a three-time higher average growth across five sectors (switchgear, cable, lighting and appliances, electrical consumer durables and products under Lloyd).

The company plans to have 20 exclusive stores in the Northeast by the end of the current fiscal.

“Currently, we have six Galaxy stores and two Lloyd stores. We are eyeing 12 more across Northeast by March 2020 and one of them will be in Shillong,” Sandip Kumar Phukan, business head, Northeast operations, told The Shillong Times.

India’s organised domestic switchgear market is estimated at Rs 2200 crore per annum. Havells is at the top of this category with about 27 per cent market share.