Illegal liquor den busted at Ambher

GUWAHATI: The team from the Assam excise department busted an illegal liquor den at Ambher in the 12th Mile area near here, seizing various apparatus, including a huge quantity of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used in the process of manufacturing liquor.

Sources said the squad had, based on a tip-off, raided a distillery, Himalayan Distillery Private Limited in the area on Wednesday evening. But after having found nothing that day, it decided to carry out another raid on a plot adjacent to the distillery on Thursday where an illegal liquor den was detected.

Items such as washing apparatus, overhead tanks, filter, packaging material, several labels and bottle caps of branded liquor along with 3260 litres of extra neutral alcohol were seized from the liquor den.

No one has been arrested so far.

Excise department sources told the media that the raided plant was operating without permission and that the department would keep strict vigil on such units to prevent distribution of illicit liquor across the region.