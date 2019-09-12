Material kit for special kids of Montfort

TURA: Special children of Montfort Centre for Education institution in Tura were provided with Teaching and Learning Material Kits at a function held in the school campus at Danakgre on Thursday.

The special study material kits were given for the students with Intellectual Disabilities in the presence of their parents and guardian. It comprises of type 2, 3 and 4 kits which were categorized according to the age group of children. It was distributed in the presence of officials from National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability (NIEPID).

A total of 49 kits were distributed during the programme.

The distribution of the kits was organized by the Central Government’s National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability (NIEPID), Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities, Shillong, Director, Social Welfare, SSA (SEMAM), West Garo Hills, CBM, Bengaluru and Montfort Centre for Education, Tura.