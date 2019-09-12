MLA roots for bravery award for 4 for retrieving bodies

SHILLONG: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MLA Gavin Mylliem said the state government should recommend the names of four volunteers for a bravery award as they could retrieve two bodies from a river in Laitlyngkot after attempts to fish out the bodies by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had failed.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly on Thursday, he said, “It was a matter of great pride that these four volunteers from Khatarshnong, namely Tangait Khongshei, Tarsan Khongshei, Ridenstar Mawpat and Mnian Khongsit could succeed in locating and in recovering the dead bodies of the two youths from Laitlyngkot who had sadly met their watery grave.”

He said it would be appropriate if the Government recommends these four volunteers whom I have named, for a bravery award in order to encourage and in a way to express gratitude to them for their selfless service.

He added that if there was no such Bravery Award which could cover this kind of incident, State Government should seriously think of instituting such awards henceforth.

“The Government should have a policy to make a special case for recruitment in the police or SDRF of such rare individuals who can make a significant contribution in the State,” he said.

He pointed out that it would be most appropriate if these four individuals may be considered, if necessary even by making specific relaxation of educational qualification or of age, so that they can be appointed in the Government.

Mylliem said it was necessary that specialized training was imparted to the SDRF team so as to enhance their skills and efficiency. “They are the First Responders in such situations, and it is expected that such teams would have the basic expertise for tackling such situation,” he said.

It was on August 15 that Harry Khongbuh went out for fishing along with two of his relatives. But unfortunately, along the way, he slipped and fell into the river Wahkyllang, Laitlyngkot.

On hearing about the incident, one of his male cousins, Arthur Kyrmen Khongbuh, also rushed immediately to the spot with the intension to search and save his cousin but he also suffered the same fate when he slipped and got carried away by the river currents.

Replying to a Zero Hour Notice, the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said the suggestion of the MLA was a positive one and said the four volunteers were brave boys as they managed in difficult conditions to retrieve the body. “Will examine the matter,” he said.

Sangma said that since the case being an accidental in nature and not a result of natural calamity therefore ex-gratia was not paid to the victim as it is not admissible under the SDRF norms.